

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - VMware Inc. (VMW) Thursday announced two separate acquisitions of software firms totaling about $5 billion. Vmware agreed to buy Carbon Black in an all cash transaction for $26 a share, or for about $2.1 billion in enterprise value. VMware also inked deal to acquire Pivotal Software Inc. for $11.71 share, or for a total enterprise value of $2.7 billion.



Carbon Black is a provider of cloud security with more than 5,600 customers and 500 partners globally. The company's innovative cloud-native security platform leverages big data and behavioral analytics to provide comprehensive endpoint protection against even the most advanced cyberattacks.



'The security industry is broken and ineffective with too many fragmented solutions and no cohesive platform architecture. By bringing Carbon Black into the VMware family, we are now taking a huge step forward in security and delivering an enterprise-grade platform to administer and protect workloads, applications and networks,' said Pat Gelsinger, CEO, Vmware.



'The time is ideal to join forces with VMware, an industry leader who shares our commitment to open source community contributions and our focus on adding developer value on top of Kubernetes,' said Rob Mee, CEO, Pivotal.



VMware expects both the deals to close in the second half of its fiscal year 2020.



