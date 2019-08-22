

PALO ALTO (dpa-AFX) - HP Inc. (HPQ) Thursday said its CEO Dion Weisler is leaving the company to attend a family health matter. The company has appointed Enrique Lores, currently President of HP's Imaging, Printing and Solutions business, to succeed Weisler, effective November 1.



Weisler will work with Lores to ensure a seamless transition and will remain at the company through January 2020. Following this, Weisler will continue to serve on HP's board of directors until the next annual meeting of stockholders.



'Serving as CEO of HP is the highlight of my career, and I want to thank the entire HP team for the support they have shown me. I'm incredibly proud of what we have achieved and equally confident in where we are heading as a company,' said Weisler.



Lores has been working with HP's board on a 'comprehensive global review of the company's strategy and business operations' over the past year, according to a statement.



'Thirty years ago, I was drawn to HP by the company's unique ability to bring out the best of humanity through the power of technology,' said Lores. 'The opportunities ahead are vast and the need for us to keep reinventing is more important than ever. I continue to be inspired by our customers, partners and employees, who are turning bold ideas into meaningful innovations. This is where we will set our sights for the future.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX