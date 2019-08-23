Anzeige
WKN: 823212 ISIN: DE0008232125 Ticker-Symbol: LHA 
Xetra
22.08.19
17:35 Uhr
13,230 Euro
+0,060
+0,46 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,305
13,405
08:57
13,335
13,395
08:57
Firmen im Artikel
LUFTHANSA
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG13,230+0,46 %
TURK HAVA YOLLARI AO ADR16,394-8,16 %
WIRECARD AG143,50-0,80 %