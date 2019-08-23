

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - Wirecard AG (WRCDF.PK), a German provider of electronic payment and risk management applications, announced Friday that it has signed an agreement with SunExpress, a joint venture between Lufthansa and Turkish Airlines, to handle credit card payments in local travel agencies.



Under the collaboration, SunExpress will use the International Air Transport Association or IATA interface in combination with the Billing and Settlement Plan or BSP through Wirecard's digital platform in six countries.



According to the company, BSP is the world's most widely used system for the uncomplicated handling of airline ticket sales. Wirecard is already working with more than 90 airlines.



SunExpress is a major carrier between Germany and Turkey. It welcomed around 10 million passengers in 2018.



Eckart Reiche, vice president of sales airlines at Wirecard, 'Optimizing payment processes is critical to the airlines' ability to meet growing customer expectations for simple, straightforward service, and we look forward to expanding our collaboration with SunExpress in this area.'



