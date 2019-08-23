

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK, GSK.L) reported positive headline results from the DREAMM-2 study of two doses of belantamab mafodotin for multiple myeloma. The study met its primary objective and demonstrated a clinically meaningful overall response rate. Belantamab mafodotin is not approved for use anywhere in the world.



Hal Barron, Chief Scientific Officer and President R&D, GSK said: 'We are on track to file belantamab mafodotin later this year and continue to investigate how it could help even more patients with this disease.'



