

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's production index rose in June, led by a growth in industrial output and construction, data from Statistics Austria showed on Friday.



The production index that combines both industry and construction grew 1.3 percent year-on-year in June, after a 0.4 percent fall in May.



On a yearly basis, industrial production edged up 0.1 percent in June and construction output rose 5.0 percent.



The production index rose 0.5 percent monthly in June, reversing a 0.9 percent decline in the previous month.



On a monthly basis, industrial production and construction output rose 0.1 percent and 2.0 percent, respectively, in June.



