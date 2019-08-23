

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks rebounded on Friday after the Trump administration said it is still planning for a round of in-person talks between U.S. and Chinese officials in September.



Concerns over Italy also eased somewhat after Matteo Salvini, leader of Italy's hard-right League party, said he is open to reopening negotiations with Five-Star Movement (MS5) - but without controls from Brussels.



The focus now shifts to Fed Chairman Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole seminar due later in the day as investors look for additional clues on future policy easing.



Despite concerns about a looming recession, Fed officials remain divided over whether the economy needs more rate cuts.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 32 points, or 0.59 percent, at 5,420 after declining 0.9 percent on Thursday.



