

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Taiwan's industrial production grew unexpectedly in July, figures from the Ministry of Economic Affairs showed on Friday.



Industrial production rose 3.03 percent year-on-year in July, after a 0.49 percent fall in June. Economists had expected a 0.6 percent decrease.



Manufacturing output gained 3.07 percent annually in July, after a 0.75 percent decline in the preceding month.



Electricity and gas supply rose 3.07 percent in July, while output in mining and quarrying declined 7.13 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, industrial production grew 1.92 percent in July, following a 0.67 percent rise in the previous month.



