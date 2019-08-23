

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Starbucks announced in a twitter post that its much awaited Pumpkin Spice Latte or PSL is returning on August 27 as the pumpkin season is gearing up.



The coffee giant has also introduced a limited Pumpkin Spice creamer inspired by the drink available in grocery stores. The new flavor is said to be part of the company's new line of creamers with Nestle.



Starbucks, which initiated the craze over pumpkin in 2003 with its PSL, is bringing the drink earlier this year than ever. In the past year, Starbucks' PSL returned on August 28. For some, Starbucks PSL's entry is seen as the unofficial beginning of fall.



Starbucks's pumpkin festival has been followed by others in recent years.



Dunkin's this year's pumpkin varieties, including Pumpkin spice lattes, are available from August 21 at locations across the nation. The launch was six days earlier than last year's. The items include Dunkin's Pumpkin Flavored Coffee, pumpkin doughnut, and the new Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Signature Latte, among others.



In the coming weeks and months, many more pumpkin items will be added to restaurant menus and stores.



Spam said it is offering pumpkin-flavored meat in a can, while 7-Eleven is offering Pumpkin spice hot coffee and pumpkin spice latte.



