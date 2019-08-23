

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com Inc. has expanded its AmazonFresh grocery delivery service to three new cities.



Beginning today, Amazon Prime members in Houston, Minneapolis and Phoenix can shop thousands of products, ranging from meat and seafood to fresh produce and everyday essentials. The groceries will be delivered to their homes in two hours or less, with options for one-hour and two-hour delivery.



Prime subscribers can also use AmazonFresh to order electronics, health and personal care products, home and kitchen items as well as toys. According to Amazon, beer and wine is also available for delivery, but only to select customers in Houston.



Prime members can access AmazonFresh for $14.99 per month as an add-on to their Prime subscription.



Customers having an Alexa-enabled smart speaker in their home can use the digital assistant to place orders through Amazon Fresh.



For instance, customers can simply say, 'Alexa, order milk from Fresh.' Alexa will add a choice for milk to their cart based on their past purchases or a product most popular with customers.



For a limited time, Amazon is offering new customers a 30-day free trial of AmazonFresh. These first-time customers will receive $10 off their first order of $35 or more.



In June, Amazon announced the expansion of AmazonFresh to Las Vegas.



On Thursday, the e-commerce giant also said it would expand AmazonFresh to India, with the service to be first available to customers in some parts of the city of Bengaluru.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX