

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Whole Foods Market stores have recalled Decorated Red Apple Cookies as they may contain undeclared egg.



People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to these allergens run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.



The cookies were sold by the pound and available through 8/20/2019 at Whole Foods Market stores in the Southern Pacific region, specifically in Arizona, Southern California, Hawaii and southern Nevada.



The Decorated Red Apple Cookie was identified as a Sugared Apple Cookie. One allergic reaction has been reported to date. Customers who purchased this product at Whole Foods Market can bring a valid receipt into stores for a full refund.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX