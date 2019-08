TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Guangzhou, China-based self-driving car startup Pony.ai said that it has partnered with Toyota regarding an autonomous driving pilot to accelerate the development and deployment of autonomous vehicles.



Since late 2018, Pony.ai has been testing its robotaxi pilot service, PonyPilot, starting with Guangzhou. In June 2019, the company also obtained a robotaxi operation permit in California.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX