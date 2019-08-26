

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority or OMMA said that Governor Kevin Stitt has approved emergency rules that will update the agency's current regulations and also establish new license categories following the statutory modifications made during the 2019 legislative session.



All new forms and applications will be available on the OMMA website beginning August 3, while the new emergency rules will go into effect on September 14.



Patients can now obtain a medical marijuana recommendation from physicians licensed by and in good standing with the Oklahoma Podiatric Medical Examiners Board. Podiatrists will be able to provide recommendations along with Doctors of Osteopathy and Medical Doctors.



The agency said that adult and minor Oklahoma residents can get a new 60-day short-term license with a 60-day doctor's recommendation. The license fee will be $100, or $20 for patients who qualify for a discount.



According to OMMA, veterans having a 100 percent disability rating from the Veteran's Administration can obtain a medical marijuana patient license for a discounted application fee of $20.



The online renewal system for businesses will be available, starting August 30. The agency advised businesses to submit their renewal application no sooner than 60 days before the license expires. Submitting the renewal application on time will allow the existing license to remain valid while the renewal is in process.



Stand-alone transporter licenses have been added as a new business license category, along with individual transporter agent licenses. Growers, processors, and dispensaries will continue to be issued a transporter license upon approval of their business license.



For transporting medical marijuana, a transporter license and an individual transporter agent card will be required. The fee for stand-alone transporter licenses is $2,500 for one year, while the fee for each one-year transporter agent license is $100.



'Transporter agents must work with their employer to submit their application and must apply for a separate license for each employer if working for multiple businesses,' OMMA said.



The agency added that other license categories and rule changes that are not included in the current emergency rules are still under review and will be available at a later date.



