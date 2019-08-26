

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's producer prices declined at a slower rate in July, data from Statistics Finland showed on Monday.



The producer price index fell 0.8 percent in July, following a 0.9 percent decline in June.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 0.5 percent in July, after a 1.1 percent rise in the previous month.



Data also showed that import prices and export prices fell by 2.0 percent, each on a yearly basis in July.



On a monthly basis, import prices rose 0.7 percent in July, while export prices declined 0.3 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX