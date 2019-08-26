

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index eased to the lowest level in nearly nine-and-a-half years in June, as initially estimated, final data from the Cabinet Office showed on Monday.



The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, fell to 93.3 in June from 94.9 in May.



This was the lowest since February 2010, when the score was 92.5.



The coincident index that reflects the current economic activity decreased to 100.4 in June from 103.4 in the preceding month.



Both leading and coincident readings were confirmed.



The lagging index remained unchanged at 104.5 in June. The reading was revised up from 104.1.



