

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Axel Springer SE (AXELF.PK) said the final acceptance rate, under the voluntary public tender offer by KKR, reached 42.5 percent of the share capital of Axel Springer. This was achieved with the 14.7 percent acceptance during the additional period. Axel Springer SE expects to complete the deal in the coming months.



Mathias Döpfner, CEO of Axel Springer, said: 'The offer result is a very strong foundation for the planned strategic partnership with KKR. In the coming months, we will be focussing our attention on executing our growth strategy, which we will accelerate further.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX