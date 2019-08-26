

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's producer prices declined for the second straight month in July, figures from the statistical office INE showed Monday.



Producer prices dropped 0.8 percent year-on-year in July, the same rate of fall as seen in June. The fall registered in June was the first drop since September 2016.



Excluding energy, producer price inflation eased to 0.1 percent from 0.2 percent a month ago.



On a yearly basis, prices of capital goods and consumer goods advanced 1 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively. Meanwhile, energy prices declined 2.8 percent and intermediate goods prices by 0.6 percent.



On month, producer prices gained 0.5 percent, in contrast to June's 1.1 percent decline.



