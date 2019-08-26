

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Vivendi (VIV.L, VIVEF.PK) said it plans to vote against the proposed merger of Mediaset into Media for Europe NV at Mediaset's (MDIEF.PK, MDIUY.PK) extraordinary shareholders meeting on September 4, 2019. The Group said it has assessed the lack of rights the minority shareholders would have under the proposed bylaws.



Mediaset Board declined to allow Vivendi to vote at the shareholders' meeting on April 18, 2019. Vivendi has filed a petition in Court to issue an urgent order to preserve the company's right to attend the EGM on September 4, 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX