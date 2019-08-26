

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's economic sentiments rose to the highest level in three months in August, survey results from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Monday.



The economic sentiment index rose to 95.6 in August from 95.1 in July.



The latest increase was the highest since May, when it was 95.7.



The business confidence indicator increased to 93.6 in August from 92.7 in the preceding month.



The industry sentiment index was 90.3 in August, unchanged from July. The measure of confidence in construction fell to 101.8 from 104.8 in the previous month, while that in trade rose to 96.0 from 94.8.



The consumer confidence index decreased to 105.1 in August from 106.4 in the prior month.



