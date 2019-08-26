

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks rose slightly on Monday after steep losses in the previous session on concerns over deepening U.S.-China trade tensions.



Traders kept a close eye on the Group of Seven (G-7) summit in the Biarritz, France, in the midst of a very serious global situation.



In economic releases, German business confidence weakened more than expected in August to the lowest since late 2012, survey results from Munich-based Ifo institute showed.



The business climate index fell to 94.3 in August from revised 95.8 in July. This was the lowest since November 2012 and below the forecast of 95.0.



The benchmark DAX was up 24 points, or 0.20 percent, at 11,635 after losing 1.2 percent on Friday.



Deutsche Bank rose half a percent. The German lender and UBS Group held talks to combine their businesses earlier this year, including discussions in mid-June about an investment banking alliance, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the talks.



Residential property company Vonovia fell 2.4 percent and Deutsche Wohnen lost 4.2 percent after reports that Berlin's city government is planning to cap rents.



