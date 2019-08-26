

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks rebounded on Monday after suffering heavy losses in the previous session following tit-for-tat tariff reprisals by China and the U.S.



Traders kept a close eye on the Group of Seven (G-7) summit in the Biarritz after U.S. tech giants including Facebook, Amazon and Google have called on France to withdraw its plans for a digital services tax.



Market participants, meanwhile, shrugged off survey results from Munich-based Ifo institute showing that German business confidence weakened more than expected in August to the lowest since late 2012.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 28 points, or 0.52 percent, at 5,355 after ending down 1.1 percent on Friday.



Mass media conglomerate Vivendi edged down slightly on saying it plans to vote against the proposed merger of Mediaset into Media for Europe NV at Mediaset's extraordinary shareholders meeting.



EssilorLuxottica shares advanced 1.4 percent. Reuters reported that U.S. hedge fund Third Point LLC had built a stake in the Ray-Ban sunglasses maker.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX