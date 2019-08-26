

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumer electronics giant Philips Electronics NV (PHGFF.PK, PHG) announced Monday that Daniela Seabrook will succeed Ronald de Jong as Chief Human Resources Officer, effective January 1, 2020.



Seabrook will join Philips' Executive Committee and report to CEO Frans van Houten. She is currently Group Head People and Organizational Development at agriculture company Syngenta.



The company noted that de Jong, who joined Philips in 1990, made a personal decision to retire from the company to enable a lifestyle change. He will remain Chair of the Philips Foundation.



