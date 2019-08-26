

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Change in market perception that U.S. and China would come to a bargaining table would be reflected in trading on Monday morning. Early cues from U.S. Futures Index show that Wall Street might be opening positive.



Asian shares finished mostly lower, while European shares are trading broadly higher.



Durable goods orders, Consumer confidence and Personal income and spending data are scheduled to report this week.



As of 7.40 am ET, the Dow futures were gaining 230.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 19.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up 68.75 points.



U.S. stocks closed firmly negative on Friday. The Dow tumbled 623.34 points or 2.4 percent to 25,628.90, the Nasdaq plummeted 239.62 points or 3 percent to 7,751.77 and the S&P 500 plunged 75.84 points or 2.6 percent to 2,847.11.



On the economic front, the Commerce Department's Durable Goods Orders for July will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 1.1 percent, down from 2.0 percent growth recorded in the prior month.



Chicago Fed National Activity Index for July will be issued at 8.30 am ET. In the prior month, the level was down 0.02.



Dallas Fed Manufacturing Survey for August will be released at 10.30 am ET. The General activity consensus is minus 3.0, while it was minus 6.3 in July.



Asian stocks tumbled on Monday. Chinese shares tumbled. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index dropped 33.86 points, or 1.17 percent, to 2,863.57 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended down 1.91 percent at 25,680.33.



Japanese shares hit three-week lows. The Nikkei average dropped to 20,173.76, its lowest level since Aug 6, before recouping some of its loss to end the session down 449.87 points, or 2.17 percent, at 20,261.04.



Australian markets tumbled. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 83 points, or 1.27 percent, to 6,440.10 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 83.30 points, or 1.26 percent, at 6,531.



European shares are trading mostly in the green. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is progressing 40.15 points or 0.75 percent. The German DAX is climbing 67.78 points or 0.58 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is down 33.20 points or 0.47 percent. The Swiss Market Index is up 11.25 points or 0.12 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 0.67 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX