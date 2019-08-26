

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $16.66 million, or $0.89 per share. This compares with $5.11 million, or $0.27 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, OSI Systems Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $21.61 million or $1.15 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.3% to $308.38 million from $287.33 million last year.



OSI Systems Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $21.61 Mln. vs. $19.07 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.15 vs. $1.02 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.06 -Revenue (Q4): $308.38 Mln vs. $287.33 Mln last year.



