

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Residents of a tiny village near the Space X-operated launch site have been asked to leave their homes ahead of the launch of an experimental rocket on Monday, the Brownsville Herald reported.



According to the report, Cameron County's Office of Emergency Management has warned residents of the Boca Chica Village in Texas to leave as a malfunctioning of the rocket could shatter the glass in buildings nearby. The village is situated less than 2 miles from the SpaceX facility in Brownsville.



According to the alert, flight testing activities by SpaceX from 4 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. ET on August 26 carry 'a risk that a malfunction of the SpaceX vehicle during flight will create an overpressure event that can break windows.'



About ten minutes prior to the launch time, the police will sound a siren in the village notifying residents about the SpaceX flight activities, according to a copy of the alert that was shared on Twitter by a user.



The alert advised the residents to, at a minimum, exit their homes or structures and be outside of any building on their property when they hear the police siren, to avoid or minimize the risk of injury.



SpaceX is preparing for the second flight test of Starhopper - the prototype of a reusable space vehicle for SpaceX's ambitious Starship project - powered by the company's next-generation Raptor rocket engine. The test is also expected to be the last test of the Starhopper.



In the initial test in July, Starhopper rose just 20 meters and then landed safely without having to be tethered to the ground. However, the launch also resulted in a brush fire that eventually spread across almost 100 acres.



On Monday, SpaceX hopes to launch Starhopper to a maximum altitude of almost 200 meters before it returns to the launchpad.



SpaceX was founded in 2002 by billionaire Elon Musk, who is also the chief executive of luxury electric car maker Tesla Inc.



In June, SpaceX launched the Falcon Heavy rocket, the world's most powerful lift vehicle, carrying two dozen satellites for the U.S. Air Force's Space Test Program-2, or STP-2.



Falcon Heavy can lift the equivalent of a fully loaded 737 jetliner - complete with passengers, luggage and fuel - to orbit, according to data on SpaceX website.



