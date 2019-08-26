

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kentucky Fried Chicken is testing plant-based 'fried chicken' in partnership with alternative meat maker Beyond Meat, the fried chicken restaurant chain said Monday.



The new plant-based Beyond Fried Chicken will initially be available only at a single KFC restaurant - the Cobb Parkway restaurant near SunTrust Park in Atlanta, Georgia, starting Tuesday, August 27.



According to KFC, Beyond Fried Chicken is intended to cater to customers searching for plant-based meat options on-the-go. The company expects it to appeal to lovers of both Beyond Meat and KFC.



KFC, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, said it will consider customer feedback from the limited Atlanta test to decide whether it should launch a broader test or a potential national roll-out.



The test will make KFC the first national quick-service restaurant or QSR to introduce a plant-based chicken item.



'To be able to bring Beyond Fried Chicken, in all of its KFC-inspired deliciousness to market, speaks to our collective ability to meet the consumer where they are and accompany them on their journey. My only regret is not being able to see the legendary Colonel himself enjoy this important moment,' said Ethan Brown, founder and CEO of Beyond Meat.



Several food companies are introducing new plant-based meat alternatives that are intended to satisfy the global demand for meat at a fraction of the environmental impact.



The strong demand for vegan options has prompted restaurants and fast-food chains to offer menu items that contain products from food companies such as Beyond Meat and its competitor Impossible Foods.



Beyond Fried Chicken is available in nuggets with choice of a dipping sauce, or boneless wings tossed in one of three sauce options: Nashville Hot, Buffalo or Honey BBQ.



Customers in Atlanta can buy a complimentary sample of Beyond Fried Chicken from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on August 27, along with the purchase of any KFC menu item. The offer will be available until supplies last.



Guests who opt for a meal can pick from several Beyond Fried Chicken options - nuggets are available in six or 12-piece combo meals for $6.49 and $8.49, respectively, or four-piece a la carte for $1.99.



Boneless wings are available in six or 12-piece options for $6 and $12, with taxes extra.



