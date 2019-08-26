

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European Central Bank must take care to ensure the credibility of its policy actions, Governing Council member Peter Kazimir reportedly said, as the bank apparently plans to unveil a stimulus package for the euro area economy in September.



'We need to take steps that are credible in the eyes of the market,' Kazimir, who heads the Slovak central bank, told Bloomberg.



There must be broad unity and agreement among the rate-setters on the measures, the policymaker added.



He is inclined towards action in the September policy session, Kazimir said.



Meanwhile, Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann said over the weekend that he would be cautious regarding restarting asset purchases.



