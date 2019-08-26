

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European markets ended mixed on Monday, with investors largely making cautious moves, tracking news on the trade front and digesting the latest batch of economic data from the euro area.



Positive comments by the U.S. President Donald Trump about resumption of U.S.-China trade talks aided sentiment. But investors appeared to be waiting for more clarity on the issue.



The pan European Stoxx 600 edged down 0.02%. Among the major indices in Europe, Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 moved up 0.4% and 0.45%, respectively. Switzerland's SMI shed 0.3%. The U.K. market was closed today for Summer Bank Holiday.



Among other markets in Europe, Belgium, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal and Spain closed higher.



Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Iceland, Norway and Poland closed weak, while Austria, Ireland, Russia, Sweden, Turkey and Ukraine ended flat.



In the French market, ArcelorMittal, Peugeot, Vinci, BNP Paribas, Air Liquide, Pernod Ricard, STMicroElectronics, Danone, L'Oreal gained 1 to 1.6%. Societe Generale ended nearly 1% up.



In Germany, Lufthansa gained about 2.7%. Daimler, BMW, Thyssenkrupp and Continental gained 1 to 1.5%. Infineon and E.ON both ended nearly 1% up. Allianz, Volkswagen and Adidas also closed on firm note.



Vivendi was subdued after the company said it plans to vote against the proposed merger of Mediaset into Media for Europe NV at Mediaset's extraordinary shareholders meeting.



On the economic front, survey results from Munich-based Ifo institute showed that German business confidence weakened more than expected in August to the lowest since late 2012.



The business climate index fell to 94.3 in August from revised 95.8 in July. This was the lowest since November 2012 and below the forecast of 95.0.



Spain's producer prices declined for the second straight month in July, figures from the statistical office INE showed Monday. Producer prices dropped 0.8 percent year-on-year in July, the same rate of fall as seen in June. The fall registered in June was the first drop since September 2016.



On the trade front, U.S. President Donald Trump has continued to express optimism about a potential U.S.-China trade deal despite the ever-escalating trade war.



Trump told reporters at the G-7 summit in France that top Chinese officials had called asking for the resumption of trade talks.



'China called, last night, our top trade people, and said, 'Let's get back to the table.' So, we'll be getting back to the table. And I think they want to do something,' Trump said.



'They've been hurt very badly, but they understand this is the right thing to do. And I have great respect for it. I have great respect for it. This is a very positive development for the world,' he added.



However, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said he was not aware of any call between U.S. and Chinese officials and Trump refused to provide details.



