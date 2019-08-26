

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market, which recovered after a weak start but spent much of the trading session in the negative territory on Monday, ended with modest losses as investors largely stayed cautious amid a lack of triggers.



The benchmark SMI ended down 29.15 points, or 0.3%, at 9,715.83, after scaling a low of 9,658.00 and a high of 9,768.35 intraday.



Novartis declined 1.1%. Lonza Group, Roche Holding, Swatch Group and Richemont shed 0.4 to 0.7%.



Credit Suisse edged down marginally. Credit Suisse said it will invest hundreds of millions of francs in its Swiss division including for digital services by the end of 2021, as it plans to revamp branches in the country.



LafargeHolcim, Alcon, Swisscom and Zurich Insurance Group posted modest gains.



Among Swiss Mid Price index components, Ems Chemie Holding declined 3.4%. Georg Fischer shed about 2.2%. Straumann Holding and Julius Baer lost 1.4% and 1.1%, respectively, while BB Biotech and GAM Holding gained 1.03% and 0.81%, respectively.



According to reports, Switzerland and other EFTA countries agreed on a free trade agreement with Mercosur countries Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay that could ultimately lead to savings of over 180 million Swiss francs in import duties.



Positive comments by the U.S. President Donald Trump about resumption of trade talks between the U.S. and China helped limit losses.



Trump told reporters at the G-7 summit in France that top Chinese officials had called asking for the resumption of trade talks.



However, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said he was not aware of any call between U.S. and Chinese officials and Trump refused to provide details.



China's Vice Premier Liu He remarked that Beijing is ready to solve the problem through consultation and cooperation with a calm attitude.



