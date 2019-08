WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Treasuries showed a lack of direction over the course of the trading day on Monday following the rally seen in the previous session.



Bond prices spent the day bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before moving to the downside going into the close. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, inched up by 1.7 basis points to 1.545 percent.



The modest pullback by treasuries came as President Donald Trump continued to express optimism about a potential U.S.-China trade deal despite the ever-escalating trade war.



Trump told reporters at the G-7 summit in France that top Chinese officials had called asking for the resumption of trade talks.



'China called, last night, our top trade people, and said, 'Let's get back to the table.' So, we'll be getting back to the table. And I think they want to do something,' Trump said.



'They've been hurt very badly, but they understand this is the right thing to do. And I have great respect for it. I have great respect for it. This is a very positive development for the world,' he added.



However, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said he was not aware of any call between U.S. and Chinese officials and Trump refused to provide details.



It is worth noting that Trump routinely makes optimistic remarks about U.S.-China trade talks even as he continues to escalate the dispute between the two economic superpowers.



Trump once again ramped up the trade war after the close of trading last Friday by announcing plans to raise the rate of tariffs previously imposed on Chinese imports.



A 25 percent tariff on approximately $250 billion worth of Chinese imports will be raised to 30 percent beginning October 1st, while the 10 percent tariff on the remaining $300 billion worth of Chinese imports that Trump announced earlier this month will now be 15 percent.



The increase in the tariff rates came after China announced plans to impose news tariffs on $75 billion worth of U.S. imports, which Trump called 'politically motivated.'



Trump said on Twitter that he is ordering U.S. companies to start looking for alternatives to doing business with China and has suggested he could declare a national emergency to force companies to change their businesses practices.



On the U.S. economic front, the Commerce Department released a report showing a continued spike in orders for transportation equipment contributed to a bigger than expected jump in durable goods orders in the month of July.



The report said durable goods orders surged up by 2.1 percent in July following a downwardly revised 1.8 percent increase in June. Economists had expected orders to climb by 1.1 percent compared to the 1.9 percent jump that had been reported for the previous month.



Excluding the spike in orders for transportation equipment, however, durable goods orders fell by 0.4 percent in July after rising by 0.8 percent in June. The pullback came as a surprise to economists, who had expected ex-transportation orders to inch up by 0.1 percent.



Further developments on the trade front may attract attention on Tuesday, with traders also likely to keep an eye on a report on consumer confidence in August.



The results of the Treasury Department's auction of $40 billion worth of two-year notes may also impact trading in the bond markets.



