

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Standex International Corp (SXI) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $13.1 million, or $1.05 per share. This compares with $11.3 million, or $0.88 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Standex International Corp reported adjusted earnings of $14.52 million or $1.16 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.8% to $209.2 million from $203.5 million last year.



Standex International Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $14.52 Mln. vs. $19.01 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.16 vs. $1.48 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $209.2 Mln vs. $203.5 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX