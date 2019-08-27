

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices in Japan were up 0.1 percent on month in July, the Bank of Japan said on Tuesday - in line with expectations following the 0.1 percent decline in June.



On a yearly basis, producer prices gained 0.5 percent - shy of expectations for an increase of 0.6 percent and down from 0.7 percent in the previous month.



Individually, prices were up on an annual basis for real estate services, leasing, advertising and transportation.



Prices were down for hotels, rentals and ocean freight transportation.



