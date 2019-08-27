Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 27.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 608 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: A0ET3E ISIN: GB00B0744B38 Ticker-Symbol: BUZ1 
Tradegate
27.08.19
10:09 Uhr
22,130 Euro
-0,460
-2,04 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
BUNZL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BUNZL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,900
22,310
10:16
21,930
22,310
10:16
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BUNZL
BUNZL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BUNZL PLC22,130-2,04 %