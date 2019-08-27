

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Distribution and outsourcing Group Bunzl plc (BZLFY.PK, BNZL.L) reported Tuesday that its first-half profit before income tax increased to 200.5 million pounds from last year's 197.3 million pounds.



Basic earnings per share were 46.5 pence, up from 45.1 pence last year.



Adjusted profit before income tax, as reported under IAS 17, was 264.9 million pounds, compared to 257.9 million pounds a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were 60.6 pence, compared to 59.4 pence a year ago.



Revenue, as reported under IAS 17, increased 4.3 percent to 4.53 billion pounds from 4.34 billion pounds last year. Revenue increased 1.2 percent at constant currency rates. Underlying organic growth was 0.8 percent.



Further, the Board has decided to increase the interim dividend by 2% to 15.5 pence.



Looking ahead, Frank van Zanten, Chief Executive, said, 'the Group's expectations for 2019 remain unchanged....We have a strong balance sheet and are in active discussions with a number of acquisition targets which we anticipate will result in additional deals during the remainder of the year.'



