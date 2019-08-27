

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. (SNP) or Sinopec reported that its profit attributable to owners of the company was RMB 32.2 billion, representing a decrease of 24.0% year on year.



Profit before taxation was RMB 50.1 billion, a decrease of 27.2% from last year.



Operating profit was RMB 49.1 billion, representing a decrease of 20.2% year on year, due to the impact of narrowing gross margin of major products in refining and chemical segments.



Turnover and other operating revenues were RMB 1.50 trillion, an increase of 15.3% from the previous year.



