

French consumer sentiment remained stable in August, survey results from the statistical office Insee showed Tuesday.



The consumer sentiment index held steady at 102 in August. The score came in line with expectations.



Households' opinion balance on their past personal financial situation increased slightly, with the index rising to -18. Meanwhile, households' opinion about their future financial situation remained unchanged, as the indicator stayed at -5.



The share of households considering it was a suitable time to make major purchases was unchanged compared to July, at -8.



The index measuring the past standard of living in France declined to -44, while the indicator for future standard of living rose slightly to -22.



Households' fears about the unemployment trend have declined again in August. The index dropped to 9, the lowest since October 2018.



Further, households considering that prices will be on the rise during the next twelve months have been slightly more numerous than the previous month, the survey showed.



