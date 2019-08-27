

NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - Everyday Health Group, a J2 Global (JCOM) unit, has acquired BabyCenter, a global digital pregnancy and parenting resource, from Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). BabyCenter is based in San Francisco, CA. The acquisition brings together BabyCenter and the What to Expect digital pregnancy and parenting platform.



BabyCenter has a customer base of more than 100 million people monthly. It operates 10 international versions in nine languages. It was founded in 1997, and became a member of the Johnson & Johnson family of companies in 2001.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX