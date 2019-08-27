

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Canadian vehicle maker BRP Inc., once part of Bombardier, has again recalled about 2,900 units of 2019 Ski-Doo snowmobiles over concerns of a fuel leak at the fuel injector, posing a fire hazard.



The recall by Bombardier Recreational Products or BRP involves 2019 model Ski Doo Backcountry, Freeride, MXZ, Renegade and Summit snowmobiles.



These are equipped with an 850 E-TEC engine sold in a variety of colors. They also have Ski-Doo and the model name printed on the side panels of the vehicles, with the vehicle identification number (VIN) on the decal located on the right hand side of tunnel.



BRP advised consumers to immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact their BRP snowmobile dealer for a free repair.



The company received 17 reports of broken or missing injector bolts, one report of fuel leak, and two reports of fires. However, no injuries have been reported.



The recalled snowmobiles, manufactured in Canada and imported by BRP U.S., Inc., were sold at Ski-Doo dealers across the U.S. from June 2018 through July 2019 for between $12,000 and $16,000.



In early May, the company had recalled about 10,000 units of 2017 model Ski Doo MXZ, Summit and Renegade snowmobiles.



The company then expanded its recall for the Ski-Doo snowmobiles to about 14,600 units early this month over concerns that the vehicle's fuel delivery system can leak fuel, posing a fire hazard.



All these snowmobiles were also equipped with an 850 E-TEC engine and were sold in a variety of colors. They also have Ski-Doo and the model name printed on the side panels of the vehicles.



Last week, Club Car, a unit of Ingersoll Rand Inc., had recalled about 12,300 gas utility and transport vehicles over concerns of fire and burn hazards due to fuel leak. These included about 2,000 vehicles sold in Canada.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX