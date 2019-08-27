

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dominion Energy (D) said Paul Koonce, EVP and president and chief executive officer-Power Generation Group, will retire on Feb. 1, 2020. Koonce will step down as head of the generation operating segment on Dec. 1, 2019 to become executive vice president and strategic advisor.



Koonce joined Dominion Energy in 1999. He has led three of the company's current operating segments.



Thomas Farrell, II, CEO, said: 'We have turned to Paul for trusted leadership in a variety of areas since he joined the company two decades ago. Although he had always skillfully navigated the natural gas world, particularly in his stint at Consolidated Natural Gas and in his time leading our gas businesses, Paul has been equally adept on the electric side.'



