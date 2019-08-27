

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. will donate an unspecified amount to help fight the raging fires devastating the Amazon rainforests, CEO Tim Cook said Monday. In addition, he will donate Apple shares worth nearly $5 million to charity.



'It's devastating to see the fires and destruction ravaging the Amazon rainforest, one of the world's most important ecosystems. Apple will be donating to help preserve its biodiversity and restore the Amazon's indispensable forest across Latin America,' Cook announced on Twitter.



The Amazon, the largest rain forest in the world and an integral part of the ecosystem in Latin America, is a vital carbon store that slows down the pace of global warming.



Brazil's National Institute for Space Research or INPE has reported more than 72,000 fires in the Amazon rainforests of Brazil in the year-to-date period, marking a significant increase from the 40,000 fires reported at this point last year.



French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that the G7 summit has agreed to release $22 million to help fight one of the world's worst environmental calamities. However, Brazilian government refused to accept the aid.



Earth Alliance, a new environmental foundation backed by actor Leonardo DiCaprio, has also made an initial pledge of $5 million to fight the raging fires.



Earth Alliance warned that the destruction of the Amazon rainforest is rapidly releasing carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, destroying an ecosystem that absorbs millions of tons of carbon emissions every year and is one of the planet's best defenses against the climate crisis.



Meanwhile, in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Cook has revealed he donated 23,700 shares of Apple common stock to an unidentified charity last week. Based on Monday's closing stock price, the shares are valued at $4.9 million.



Cook made a donation of $5 million in 2018 too and has earlier said he plans to donate nearly all of his wealth to charity.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX