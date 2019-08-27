

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After moving to the upside early in the session, stocks have given back ground over the course of the trading day on Tuesday. The major averages have pulled back well off their highs of the session and back near the unchanged line.



Currently, the major averages little changed, showing moves of less than a tenth of a percent. While the Nasdaq is down 2.38 points at 7,851.36, the Dow is up 0.24 points at 25,899.07 and the S&P 500 is up 1.26 points at 2,879.64.



The early strength on Wall Street came as trades continued to pick up stocks at relatively reduced levels following the sell-off seen last Friday.



Buying interest was somewhat subdued, however, as traders expressed uncertainty about the escalating U.S.-China trade war.



President Donald Trump has claimed top Chinese officials called asking for the resumption of trade talks, but Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang continues to say he has not heard of any recent call.



Geng told reporters at a press briefing on Tuesday that China hopes the U.S. will return to rationality, stop its wrong practices and create conditions for the two sides to resume talks on the basis of mutual respect.



Meanwhile, traders have largely shrugged off a report from the Conference Board showing only a slight deterioration in U.S. consumer confidence in the month of August.



The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index edged down to 135.1 in August after surging up to 135.8 in July. Economists had expected the index to show a much more substantial decrease to 130.0.



'Consumer confidence was relatively unchanged in August, following July's increase,' said Lynn Franco, Senior Director of Economic Indicators at the Conference Board. 'While other parts of the economy may show some weakening, consumers have remained confident and willing to spend.'



She added, 'However, if the recent escalation in trade and tariff tensions persists, it could potentially dampen consumers' optimism regarding the short-term economic outlook.'



Sector News



Despite the pullback by the broader markets, significant strength remains visible among gold stocks. Reflecting the strength in the sector, the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index has surged up by 2.9 percent to a nearly three-year high.



The rally by gold stocks comes amid a notable increase by the price of the precious metal, with gold for December delivery jumping $13.90 to $1,550.40 an ounce.



On the other hand, tobacco stocks have moved sharply lower over the course of the session, dragging the NYSE Arca Tobacco Index down by 3 percent.



Philip Morris (PM) is posting a steep loss after confirming it is in discussions with Altria Group (MO) about reuniting in a potential all-stock, merger of equals.



Most of the other major sectors are showing only modest moves, contributing to the lackluster performance by the broader markets.



Other Markets



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index shot up by 1 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index jumped by 1.4 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets turned in a mixed performance on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index edged down by 0.1 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index climbed by 0.6 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.



In the bond market, treasuries have moved notably higher following the modest pullback seen in the previous session. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 6 basis points at 1.485 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX