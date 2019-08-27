

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market recovered after a weak start on Tuesday, gained in strength as the session progressed and eventually ended on a firm note, as investors picked up shares after three successive days of losses.



Mild optimism about resumption of U.S.-China trade talks helped ease worries about trade tensions and rendered the mood positive.



The benchmark SMI ended up 70.25 points, or 0.72%, at 9,786.08. The index, which edged down to a low of 9,685.69 in the first hour, rose to a high of 9,798.18 in late afternoon trades.



The index shed a total of around 1.3% in the previous three sessions.



Novartis gained 2.14%. Alcon shares advanced nearly 2% after the company announced it has won FDA approval of Acrysof IQ Panoptix trifocal intraocular lens.



Swisscom, Lonza Group and Nestle ended nearly 1% up. SGS, Roche Holding and Sika posted modest gains.



Swiss Life Holding declined 1.4%. Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance and LafargeHolcim ended modestly lower.



In the midcap space, Flughafen Zurich and Doma Kaba Holding gained 2.2% and 2%, respectively. Ems Chemie Holding, Sunrise Communications, OC Oerlikon Group, PSP Swiss Property, AMS and Lindt & Spruengli also closed with notable gains.



Most of the markets across Europe ended on a firm note. The pan European Stoxx 600 advanced 0.63%. Germany and France closed on a bright note, with their benchmarks DAX and CAC 40, gaining 0.62% and 0.67%, respectively. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 edged down 0.08%.



