

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Eastern Airlines, which was liquidated in 1991, is reportedly planning to start operating once again.



According to Airways Magazine, the iconic and historic airline is seeking approval from Department of Transport to operate flights to the Caribbean, South America, and even Asia.



In a letter addressed to the airline's employees, current Eastern Airlines CEO Steve Harfst said that 'in support of the development of our new corporate website and the promotion of our new business plan, we have been working very hard getting the new Eastern Airlines ready for take-off.'



The new Eastern Air Lines, now called Eastern Airline LLC emerged from bankruptcy in 2018 from Dynamic International Airways who previously owned the rights to the name and logo.



Eastern Air Lines, also colloquially known as Eastern, was a major American airline from 1926 to 1991. Eastern was one of the 'Big Four' domestic airlines created by the Spoils Conferences of 1930. After continued labor disputes and a crippling strike in 1989, Eastern ran out of money and was liquidated in 1991.



The airlines reportedly plans to launch a fleet composed of second-hand Boeing 767-300 and 777-200 aircraft. It currently owns eight 767s.



Initially, the new Eastern Airlines plans to fly from New York's JFK to Guayaquil, Ecuador; Georgetown, Guyana; Anchorage, Alaska; and Jinan, China. All these markets are small and don't have any competition.



Eastern has relaunched its website and rolled out a new logo also.



'Eastern Airlines was launched by seekers, explorers-and above all, fliers,' it said on its Website. 'Our passion for aviation is unmatched in the universe. We pay attention to every detail, from the tiniest mechanical check to the locally-prepared meal served to the smiling customer in seat 17B.'



