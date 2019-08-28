

BAD HOMBURG VOR DER HOEHE (dpa-AFX) - Fresenius Medical Care (FMS) said Tuesday that it has appointed Helen Giza as Chief Financial Officer, effective from November 1, 2019.



Mike Brosnan, who has served as Chief Financial Officer since January 2010, announced his retirement earlier this year.



Helen Giza has been Chief Integration and Divestiture Management Officer at Takeda Pharmaceuticals since 2018. She served as Chief Financial Officer of Takeda's U.S. business unit since 2008. Before that she held a number of key international finance and controlling positions, amongst others at TAPP armaceuticals and Abbott Laboratories.



