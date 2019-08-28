

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK shop prices continued to fall in August on weak consumer spending and stiff competition, data from the British Retail Consortium showed Wednesday.



The shop price index dropped 0.4 percent year-on-year in August as non-food prices plunged 1.5 percent. Meanwhile, food prices gained 1.6 percent.



Consumers were the real winners this month as prices fell at their fastest rate in over a year, Helen Dickinson, chief executive at BRC, said.



'Weak consumer spending and stiff competition has kept prices down in the UK, however a disruptive no-deal Brexit, which would raise the cost of imported goods, could reverse this trend,' Dickinson.



