SWINDON (dpa-AFX) - WH Smith Plc. (SMWH.L) Wednesday, in its pre-close update, said its travel business continued to perform well, with good sales across all of its channels.



The Group noted that its high Street business continued to perform in line with expectations, with cost savings and margin improvements in line with its plan.



In addition, WH Smith said it expects the outcome for the year to August 31, 2019, to be in line with expectations.



