

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were notably lower on Wednesday as the threat of a global recession loomed.



The euro area's government bond yields edged back towards record lows today after a widely-watched gauge of the U.S. Treasury yield curve inverted further on Tuesday amid fears that U.S.-China trade tensions will tip the world's largest economy into recession.



Investors also kept a close eye on the latest developments in Italy as the country inched towards the formation of a new government.



The benchmark CAC 40 index was down as much as 38 points, or 0.71 percent, at 5,348 after gaining 0.7 percent in the previous session.



On a light day on the economic front, survey data from market research group GfK showed that German consumer confidence is set to remain unchanged in September.



The forward-looking consumer sentiment index held steady at 9.7 in September. Economists had forecast the indicator to drop to 9.6.



