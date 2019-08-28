

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's jobless rate eased during the three months ended in July, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.



The unemployment rate fell to 3.3 percent during the May to July period from 3.4 percent in the three months to June. That was in line with economists' expectation.



The number of unemployed people totaled 158,000 in July.



The youth unemployment rate, which applies to those aged between 15 to 24, was 11.1 percent.



The employment rate rose to 70.1 percent during May to July from 70.0 percent in the previous three-month period.



