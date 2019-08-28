

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's economic confidence rose in August after slowing in the previous month, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Wednesday.



The economic confidence index rose to 87.1 in August from 80.7 in July. In June, the confidence index was at 83.4.



The consumer confidence index rose to 58.3 in August from 56.5 in the previous month.



The confidence index for the manufacturing sector rose to 102.1 in August and that for retail trade increased to 95.0.



Confidence in services and construction grew with the relevant measures rising to 89.1 and 55.5, respectively.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX