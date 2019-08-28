

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Pilgrim's Pride Corp. (PPC) has agreed to acquire Tulip Limited from Danish Crown. Tulip provides a wide range of meat products to the retail and foodservice sectors. The company is the country's largest pig producer and operates 12 production facilities throughout the UK. The deal values Tulip at 290 million pounds.



Tulip has nearly 1 billion pounds in annual sales and more than 6,000 team members. Danish Crown will continue to supply Danish pork to Tulip under a long-term supply agreement.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX