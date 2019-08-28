

BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - Marriott International (MAR) announced a global initiative aimed at reducing single-use plastics. The company plans to replace tiny, single-use toiletry bottles of shampoo, conditioner and bath gel in guestroom showers with larger, pump-topped bottles. The new program expands its previous initiative to switch single-use shower toiletry bottles to larger bottles with pump dispensers in five brands. The expanded program is anticipated to prevent about 500 million tiny bottles annually from going to landfills.



The company said the global shower amenities initiative comes 13 months after its first global plastics-reduction initiative, which addressed disposable plastic straws.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX