

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Google said it is shutting down its 'Hire by Google' job application tracking system in September 2020, just two years after the product was launched.



Google Hire was launched in July 2017 primarily to cater to small and medium-sized businesses in order to simplify the hiring process by searching for applicants and scheduling interviews. The service was integrated with G Suite solutions like Google Search, Google Calendar, Gmail and Google Docs.



The system was built by Google with former Alphabet board member Diane Greene, who left the board earlier this year.



In November 2015, Greene was named as senior vice president for Google's cloud business, following the tech giant's acquisition of her startup, Bebop.



Google's cloud business includes G Suite, a brand of cloud computing, productivity and collaboration tools, software and products. The business grew under Greene, with Google announcing in 2018 that the business was generating $1 billion in revenue per quarter.



Greene was succeeded as CEO of Google Cloud by Thomas Kurian, a former Oracle executive, in early 2019.



In a support page on Google Hire, Google said customers can continue to use Hire until the end of their contract or September 1, 2020, whichever comes earlier. If the contract expires before September 1, 2020, customers will have the option to extend the contract until that date for no additional fees.



The company added that several experimental features that were not formally launched will be turned off within the next month. However, there will be no changes to the G Suite charges as a result of the Hire shutdown.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX